Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,926 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Mattel worth $16,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Mattel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,346,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,654,000 after purchasing an additional 176,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,676,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,859,000 after purchasing an additional 495,584 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mattel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 60,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Mattel by 153.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Mattel stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,097.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

