Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Old Republic International worth $15,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.