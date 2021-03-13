Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $900,067.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,206 shares of company stock worth $6,987,426. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

