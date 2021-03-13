Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Sonoco Products worth $18,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 286.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after buying an additional 412,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after acquiring an additional 319,340 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after acquiring an additional 189,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,965.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 115,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

NYSE SON opened at $61.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

