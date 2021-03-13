Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Penumbra worth $15,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $278.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,032.37 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.17. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $314.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total value of $2,558,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,403,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,180 shares of company stock worth $6,057,604. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

