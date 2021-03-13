Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 13,227 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of EMCOR Group worth $18,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,614,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 562,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $112.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

