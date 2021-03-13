Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 8,596 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of L Brands worth $15,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in L Brands by 530.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 61,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 136,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on L Brands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on L Brands from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $61.43.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.