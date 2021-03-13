Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of AGCO worth $17,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AGCO by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,775.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

Shares of AGCO opened at $136.42 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $139.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

