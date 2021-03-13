Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Douglas Emmett worth $14,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 97,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

NYSE DEI opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

