Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Regency Centers worth $16,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 219.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REG. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

