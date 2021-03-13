Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,899 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,472 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,899 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $14,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 199.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 300,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 200,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COG. Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,108. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COG opened at $18.80 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

