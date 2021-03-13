Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,110 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $16,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,722.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $148,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,675 shares of company stock worth $23,341,601. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.73.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

