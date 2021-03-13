Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,002 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Zscaler worth $15,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.19.

Zscaler stock opened at $184.61 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -207.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,775 shares of company stock worth $52,114,962. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

