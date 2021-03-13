Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,909 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of GoDaddy worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 108,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,531 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $72.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average is $79.60. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,432 shares of company stock worth $9,129,632 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

