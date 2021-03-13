Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,731,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.18% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $81,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

