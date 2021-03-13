RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Down 68.5% in February

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the February 11th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,676. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 808.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.