Rivetz 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $472.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Rivetz has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Rivetz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $472.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00047952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.70 or 0.00646443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00025096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00035292 BTC.

About Rivetz

RVT is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

