RLI (NYSE:RLI) and The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Financial Survey

RLI (NYSE:RLI) and The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RLI and The Progressive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI 0 3 1 0 2.25 The Progressive 3 8 4 0 2.07

RLI currently has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.18%. The Progressive has a consensus target price of $95.77, suggesting a potential upside of 2.93%. Given The Progressive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Progressive is more favorable than RLI.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RLI and The Progressive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI $1.00 billion 5.27 $191.64 million $2.57 45.62 The Progressive $39.02 billion 1.40 $3.97 billion $6.72 13.85

The Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than RLI. The Progressive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

RLI has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Progressive has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.4% of RLI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of The Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of RLI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of The Progressive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RLI and The Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI 13.42% 11.05% 3.13% The Progressive 12.13% 28.89% 7.53%

Dividends

RLI pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. The Progressive pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. RLI pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Progressive pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RLI has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

Summary

The Progressive beats RLI on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. In addition, this segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and equipment dealers; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and fidelity coverages, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers small bonds for businesses and individuals; bonds for small to medium-sized contractors; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, brokers, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles. The company's Commercial Lines segment provides auto-related primary liability and physical damage insurance, and business-related general liability and property insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homes, condos, manufactured homes, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and business owner's policies, general liability, professional liability, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet through mobile devices, and over the phone. The Progressive Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield, Ohio.

