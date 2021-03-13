RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLJ. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RLJ. Raymond James downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

