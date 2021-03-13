RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,423 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in American Express by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $297,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660,578 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in American Express by 345.6% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 622,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $146.75 on Thursday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

