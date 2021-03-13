RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 2,284 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $113.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $113.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.