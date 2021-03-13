RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,927 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.40.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $194.86 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.71 and a 200-day moving average of $172.90. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.95 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 873,522 shares of company stock valued at $178,285,020. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

