RMPL (RMPL) Price Hits $1.08 on Major Exchanges

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One RMPL token can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001802 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RMPL has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. RMPL has a market capitalization of $724,594.32 and approximately $35,921.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.66 or 0.00466294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00062839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048619 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00069927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00080712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.73 or 0.00534776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011745 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 803,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,420 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars.

