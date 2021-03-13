Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Mar 13th, 2021


Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121,618 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Robert Half International worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Robert Half International by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

