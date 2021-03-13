Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121,618 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Robert Half International worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Robert Half International by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

