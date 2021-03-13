Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after acquiring an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 830.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 180,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 90.8% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 373,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,460,000 after buying an additional 177,817 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK opened at $265.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

