ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Up 117.6% in February

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the February 11th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 185.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKWBF remained flat at $$368.90 during midday trading on Friday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $448.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.45.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.