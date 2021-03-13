Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Short Interest Update

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the February 11th total of 219,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 550.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $48.77. The company has a market capitalization of $352.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.38.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

