Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Down 59.1% in February

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the February 11th total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $5.80 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

