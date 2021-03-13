ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $410,132.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $11.55 million and approximately $410,132.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.02 or 0.00375817 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

