Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Short Interest Up 119.6% in February

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the February 11th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROSGQ traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.12. 9,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,893. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15. Rosetta Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

Rosetta Genomics Company Profile

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. operates as a genomic diagnostics company worldwide. The company's microRNA technologies based diagnostic tests include RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer; mi-KIDNEY, a kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples; RosettaGX Reveal for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples; and mi-LUNG diagnostic tests.

