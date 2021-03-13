Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 209,951 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of Ross Stores worth $490,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.45. The company had a trading volume of 55,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.00 and its 200-day moving average is $106.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.27.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.