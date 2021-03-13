Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rotork from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group cut Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. Rotork has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

