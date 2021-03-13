Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 10,033 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Brightcove worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,115,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,681,000 after acquiring an additional 197,597 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Brightcove by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 32.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 185,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 45,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $22.41 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.55, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

