Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 10,126 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Encore Wire worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,830,000 after purchasing an additional 222,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after buying an additional 172,268 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at about $3,825,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 88.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 52.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,986 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIRE. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sidoti cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Encore Wire stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.27.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

