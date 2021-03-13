Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 132.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,894 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Kirkland’s worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 171.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kirkland’s news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,189.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.97 million, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 2.16. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

