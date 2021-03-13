Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 12,234 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $52.82 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of -0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,624 shares of company stock worth $3,239,575 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

