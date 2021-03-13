Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 37,535 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 764,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 74.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 235,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 101,040 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

