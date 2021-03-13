Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 4,064 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.64. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

