Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 9,469 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Belden worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Belden by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Belden by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

Shares of BDC opened at $45.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

In related news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

