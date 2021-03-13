Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $54,981,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,437,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 581.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 218,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 186,690 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $6,101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 95.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 160,232 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

SIX opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

