Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

