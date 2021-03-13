Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Brightcove worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,115,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,681,000 after buying an additional 197,597 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Brightcove by 32.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 185,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 45,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCOV. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

BCOV stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.31 million, a P/E ratio of -60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

