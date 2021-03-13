Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 238.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,871,000 after purchasing an additional 100,086 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RLI in the third quarter valued at $6,113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RLI by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,953,000 after buying an additional 54,947 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 2,320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

RLI stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.44. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $117.48.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

