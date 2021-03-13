Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 361.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,512,000 after purchasing an additional 866,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 946,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

