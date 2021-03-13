Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,108 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in National Vision by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth $237,000.

EYE stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,195.55, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

