Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 328,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,976,000 after buying an additional 262,517 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 153,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after buying an additional 121,425 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,454 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $78,036.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,231.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $31,654.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,339 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

