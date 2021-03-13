Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 2,061.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,273 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,324 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 183,405 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 325,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of AM opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.64%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

