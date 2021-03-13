Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of 1st Source worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 515.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1st Source alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

SRCE opened at $50.18 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.