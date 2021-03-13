Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Albany International worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Albany International by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIN. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

In other news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

