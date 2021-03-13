Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 114.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,832,000 after acquiring an additional 296,883 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 160,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACAD. Cowen reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.65.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.